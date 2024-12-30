There’s a New Sheriff in Town in Chatham County: Here’s How You Can Meet Him

Residents in Chatham County have a chance to meet their new sheriff, Richard S. Coleman, who is hosting a community event called the “Chatham Roll” on Saturday, January 4th.

What’s Happening: The “Chatham Roll” is a full-day event running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s designed to give residents a chance to speak directly with Sheriff-Elect Coleman and share their concerns. The event includes multiple stops across the county to make it easier for people to attend.

Where to Go: The sheriff and his team will be visiting four locations throughout the day:

Stop 1: Hudson Hill, located at 111 Jenks Street in Savannah.

Stop 2: Sunset Park in Savannah.

Stop 3: Connor’s Temple Baptist Church at 509 West Gwinnett Street.

Stop 4: Compassion Church at 55 Al Henderson Boulevard.

Why It Matters: The “Chatham Roll” gives residents a chance to connect with their new sheriff before he officially takes office.

Why You Should Be Interested: Residents who want to share ideas or concerns about public safety can stop by any of the four locations. The sheriff’s team will also be available to answer questions and discuss plans for the department’s future. This is your opportunity to let your voice be heard in law enforcement issues in Chatham County.