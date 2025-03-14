Meet The 22 Newest Georgia State Troopers

New state troopers have joined the Georgia State Patrol after completing an intensive 34-week training program that far exceeds state requirements for peace officers.

The graduates of the 118th Trooper School received more than 1,400 hours of training—nearly triple the 408 hours required by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council. Their training included driving, defensive tactics, vehicle stops, Spanish, criminal law, firearms, and accident investigation.

“In times of adversity, you have a choice: you can let your challenges break you, or you can choose to rise, to build strength from them, and to lead others by example,” said Trooper Logan South, class president, during the March 14 graduation ceremony at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.

Governor Brian P. Kemp delivered the graduation address and administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers.

Several graduates received special recognition for outstanding performance. Trooper William Cowan earned honors for both driving proficiency and highest academic average with a 96.9 score. Trooper Christopher Hanley was recognized for firearms proficiency, while Trooper Keith Black received the Top Gun award.

Cowan also received the Cpl. Chadwick LeCroy scholarship for further education at Reinhardt University. The scholarship honors a state trooper killed in the line of duty in 2010.

Trooper Rickie Glenn, Jr. received the Patrick Dupree Leadership Award, named for a cadet who died during training exercises in 2022.

The new troopers will be stationed at various patrol posts throughout Georgia.

Here is the full list of new troopers.