Golf Legend and Augusta Native Jim Dent Dies at 85

Jim Dent, the Augusta-born golf legend whose booming drives and steady play made him a fixture on the PGA and Senior PGA Tours, died Friday at the age of 85.

Dent, who grew up just blocks from Augusta National Golf Club, was a familiar face in the city’s golf community for more than six decades. He learned the game as a caddie at Augusta’s famed course, where he watched legends like Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus up close—though, as an African American in the segregated South, he was not allowed to play the course himself.

Despite the barriers, Dent’s love for the game never wavered. He attended Paine College in Augusta and turned professional in 1966, embarking on a career that would see him win 12 times on the Senior PGA Tour, now known as the PGA Tour Champions.

Dent’s powerful swing became his trademark, earning him the nickname “Big Boy.” He won the World Long Drive Championship three times and was known for outdriving his competition by 30 yards or more.

But it was his Augusta roots that always grounded him. Dent often spoke about the influence of his hometown and the support he received from the local community.

Dent’s career spanned the changing face of golf, from the days of segregation to the modern era. He was inducted into the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame in 1994 and remained a beloved figure in Augusta, where his story inspired generations of young athletes.

Jim Dent, Augusta’s own, leaves behind a legacy of perseverance, power, and pride—both on and off the course.