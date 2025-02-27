Former Avondale Estates Mayor Terry Giager Dies at 77

The city of Avondale Estates is mourning the loss of former Mayor Terry Dean Giager, who passed away on February 18 at his home.

Giager, a dedicated public servant, played a key role in shaping the city, serving eight years in local government as mayor, mayor pro tem, and commissioner.

The Board of Mayor and Commissioners, along with city staff, offered condolences to Giager’s family, recognizing his contributions to the community.

A longtime resident of Avondale Estates, Giager had a diverse career before entering public service. After earning a history degree from the University of Central Oklahoma, he spent years working in the medical and pharmaceutical industries before founding his own company, PharmSpring, Inc.

Following his retirement in 2003, he remained active in the community, coaching baseball at Greater Atlanta Christian School and later serving as the bookkeeper for Briarlake Baptist Church.

Giager is survived by his wife of 25 years, Jeanne Herring Giager, as well as his children and grandson. A memorial service will be held on March 1 at Briarlake Baptist Church in Decatur, followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Briarlake Baptist Church or Greater Atlanta Christian School in his honor.