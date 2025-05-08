Georgia is The 11th Kinkiest State

Georgia residents might be keeping their kink on the down-low, but the numbers tell a different story. The Peach State rode high into 11th place in a new national ranking of America’s kinkiest states, with particularly strong showings in certain spicy metrics.

🔍 What We Know: Georgia secured 6th place for OnlyFans creators per capita, with 5.5 creators per 10,000 residents. The state also ranked 12th in online searches for fetish-related terms, suggesting Georgians aren’t afraid to explore their curiosities behind closed doors.

🏪 Where Georgia Stands: The state performed slightly above average in searches for adult stores, landing at 20th place nationally. However, Georgia fell below average in both online searches for adult content and strip clubs per capita, ranking 35th in both categories.

In case you were wondering, the kinkiest state is Nevada and the tamest state is New Jersey.

🏆 Who Made it Happen: The study, conducted by SmutFinder, analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Google Keyword Planner, and Only4Search to create a comprehensive “Kink Score.”

🤔 Between The… Lines: While Georgia might project a conservative image to the outside world, these rankings suggest residents of the Peach State may be into a different type of peaches altogether. The state’s high concentration of OnlyFans creators also shows high demand in a largely untapped market.

💭 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: The study challenges assumptions about which states embrace their wild side. Georgia’s placement ahead of states like California and New York might surprise those who associate kink primarily with coastal urban centers. Perhaps there is more to Southern hospitality than meats the eye.