KFC customers across the U.S. will see a new drink menu starting in early 2027, when the fast food chain begins swapping out its current beverages for Coca-Cola products.

What’s happening: KFC announced Wednesday it is partnering with Atlanta-based Coca-Cola to bring Coca-Cola drinks to all of its U.S. locations. It is the first time the two companies have been partnered across the U.S.

The timeline: KFC will start the switch in January 2027. The company expects Coca-Cola products to be available at every U.S. KFC restaurant by spring 2027.

What they’re saying: “I’m incredibly excited to bring KFC and Coca-Cola together. These are two originals, with deep consumer love. This partnership is about more than what’s in the cup. It is another step in our work to evolve KFC, strengthen our restaurants, menu offerings and create a more relevant experience for today’s customers. Coca-Cola shares our ambition for the future of this brand, and I’m excited about what we can create together,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President of KFC U.S.

The bigger picture: KFC has been working to update its menu and drink offerings under an internal effort the company calls the “Kentucky Fried Comeback.” As part of that push, KFC opened a test restaurant called Open House in McKinney, Texas, where it has been trying out new drinks including iced coffees, boba, and shakes. KFC has more than 30,000 locations in 150 countries. Its Plano, Texas-based parent company, KFC Corporation, is a subsidiary of Louisville, Kentucky-based Yum! Brands.