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A Greek food truck operating out of Fayette County racked up more than a dozen health violations during a routine inspection last week — including no running water and an employee handling food without washing their hands.

The Mad Greek Mobile 2, operating out of 382 Senoia Road in Tyrone, scored a 62 out of 100 during a March 16 inspection conducted by Georgia Department of Public Health. A score below 70 is considered unsatisfactory. According to the inspection report, the truck voluntarily ceased operations at the time of the visit.

The reason was straightforward, the truck had no running water.

Inspectors found the hand sink had no water at the time of the visit, and the three-compartment sink had no hot water either. A plumbing leak was also discovered beneath the prep sink. State code requires hot water to be available at all sinks while a unit is operating.

Before operations were halted, an employee was observed beginning to work with food without first washing their hands. That violation was corrected during the inspection, and the food involved was discarded.

Food temperatures were also a concern. Inspectors found lamb and chicken stored in the bain-marie below the required 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Both items were discarded on site. State code requires hot-held food to stay at or above 135 degrees at all times.

Residential pesticides were also found stored inside the truck — a violation of state rules that limit such products to residential settings only. That item was removed during the inspection, though the violation was not fully corrected before the report was filed.

Inspectors also flagged the truck’s doors. The service window and entry door were both found open or cracked — a repeat violation. State code requires exterior openings to be self-closing and tight-fitting to prevent pest entry. Both were closed during the inspection.

Other violations included an employee drink stored in a reusable water bottle rather than a lidded, single-use container, cardboard on the floor, and an accumulation of debris in the dry storage area — also a repeat violation.

The person in charge received a four-point violation for failing to prevent, identify, and address the issues found during the visit.