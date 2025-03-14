‘Genuinely and Deeply Embarrassed:’ Rootstock Owners Apologize for Health Inspection Failure

We reported earlier this week on Rootstock, a popular downtown Woodstock restaurant, failing it health inspection with a score of 46.

Today, the owners of the restaurant have offered a heartfelt apology to the community and say they have corrected the health inspection issues and would like to regain the community’s trust.

Below is the letter from the owners of Rootstock in its entirety.

We ore genuinely and deeply embarrassed about the recent health inspection results that were given to our restaurant. We have lived in this community for almost 26 years and have been in business here for 8 years. Over this time, you have welcomed us into your lives, sharing countless meals and memories together. It is that bond that fuels our passion and sense of purpose. We are committed to providing not only a quality experience to our guests but a safe one as well. We understand that our foundation relies on trust, and we are wholeheartedly committed to restoring that trust and reinforcing our shared values. At this time, all of the necessary steps have been taken, and the issues have been corrected. We have asked for a follow-up inspection so we can demonstrate where improvements were made, and we hope for that to occur as soon as possible.

Thank you,

Sean & Anna Daily