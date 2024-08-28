Dunkin’ Introduces $6 Meal Deal and Pumpkin Spice Favorites for Fall

Dunkin’ is bringing fresh flavors and unbeatable value to its fall menu, headlined by the new $6 Meal Deal. The limited-time offer includes a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich, crispy Hash Browns, and a Medium Coffee, providing a hearty breakfast option for just $6. This seasonal deal underscores Dunkin’s commitment to delivering both value and satisfying portions.

In addition to the meal deal, Dunkin’ introduces the Dunkalatte, a first-ever coffee milk latte inspired by Rhode Island’s official state drink. This unique beverage combines rich espresso with coffee milk, creating a smooth and creamy experience that’s perfect for fall.

Fans of seasonal flavors will be delighted by the return of the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, available hot or iced, and the Pumpkin Bakery collection, featuring items like the Pumpkin Cake Donut and Pumpkin Muffin. The Apple Cider Donut also makes a comeback, marking its first nationwide return since 2021.

To round out the fall offerings, Dunkin’ brings back the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich and Loaded Hash Browns, alongside a new Almond Spice Coffee. These items are all available for a limited time, making Dunkin’ a go-to destination for fall treats.

Dunkin’ Rewards members can also take advantage of special offers throughout the season, including discounted items and bonus points on popular purchases. Guests can stay informed about the latest promotions by visiting DunkinDonuts.com.

