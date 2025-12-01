What’s Happening: Woodstock Fire Department crews put out a fire on Woodberry Court on Saturday, November 29 around 8:37 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely before firefighters arrived.

What’s Important: No one was hurt, and firefighters stopped the flames from reaching other townhouses in the building. The fire stayed contained to one unit.

Between the Lines: The speed of the response made all the difference. Fire Chief Shane Dobson said crews moved fast to keep the fire from spreading inside the home or to neighbors’ units.

What’s Next: Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the fire.

The Sources: Woodstock Fire Department.