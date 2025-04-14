Two Killed in Early Morning Trailer Fire in Gwinnett

Share

Two people were found dead early Sunday after a fire tore through a recreational trailer in the woods behind a home in Lilburn.

What We Know: Firefighters arrived at 6:01 a.m. to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames roughly 100 feet behind the 4100 block of Bent Willow Drive. A neighbor had called 911 after seeing the fire across a lake and hearing an explosion. Other callers warned that someone lived in the trailer, prompting firefighters to upgrade their response.

During the search of the burned-out structure, they found two adults dead inside. The trailer, used as a primary residence, was heavily damaged.

The homeowner on the property said he awoke to the fire and called 911. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not released the identities of the two people who died or confirmed how the fire started.

In Context: Recreational trailers used as primary residences can present unique fire risks, especially in wooded or hard-to-reach areas where water supply and access can delay firefighting. Investigations often focus on heating sources, electrical systems, or nearby open flames.

Take Action: Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Gwinnett County Fire Investigations. Fire officials also urge residents to make sure smoke alarms are working and to avoid using trailers as permanent housing unless properly equipped.