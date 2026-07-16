BALL GROUND — Two adults lost their home Wednesday evening after a fire tore through a house in Ball Ground.
What happened: Crews arrived just before 6:30 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke pouring from the house. Firefighters put out the fire and searched the home to confirm no one was trapped inside. No one was hurt.
What’s still unknown: What started the fire is not yet known. Cherokee County fire investigators are working to determine the cause.
What this means for you: The two adults who lived in the home are displaced and receiving assistance.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.