What happened: Crews arrived just before 6:30 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke pouring from the house. Firefighters put out the fire and searched the home to confirm no one was trapped inside. No one was hurt.

What’s still unknown: What started the fire is not yet known. Cherokee County fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

What this means for you: The two adults who lived in the home are displaced and receiving assistance.