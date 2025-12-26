A barn went up in flames on South Holly Springs Road just after 8 p.m. on Christmas night, but no one was hurt and no animals were inside, according to Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services.

What’s Happening: Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services says crews were called to a structure fire on South Holly Springs Road a little after 8 p.m. Firefighters got there to find a barn fully engulfed in flames.

What’s Important: Officials say there were no injuries in the fire. They report the barn was not used to house animals, so no animals were harmed.

How This Affects Real People: People who live near or travel along South Holly Springs Road may have seen smoke, flames, and emergency vehicles in the area after 8 p.m., but officials say the fire was limited to the barn and did not cause any reported injuries.

What Investigators Are Doing: Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services says its Fire Investigations Team is now looking into what caused the barn to catch fire. Officials have not yet released a cause.

“It happened when my oldest child—my pride and joy—looked at a movie from my childhood, wrinkled his little Gen Alpha nose, and declared: ‘Wow. This is old. The year starts with a 19.’”