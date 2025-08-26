Fire tore through a Duluth auto repair shop Monday afternoon, but everyone inside made it out safely.

What Happened: Just before 2 p.m., Stefan International Car Service on Buford Highway reported a fire. Crews arrived within minutes to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the single-story building.

Workers were already evacuating when firefighters pulled up.

After confirming no one was trapped, crews switched to a defensive attack, dousing the flames from outside for safety.

The blaze was under control within an hour, though crews stayed behind to knock down hot spots.

Between the Lines: Investigators say the fire started accidentally while a vehicle was being repaired.

The shop owner told crews the blaze broke out as they worked on a car.

No injuries were reported, though the building sustained heavy damage.

The Response: The fire drew a major response: five engines, two ladder trucks, a rescue unit, a hazmat team, a water tender, medics, command staff, and investigators. Georgia Power also cut service to the shop.

The Sources: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.