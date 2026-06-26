SAVANNAH — A house caught fire early Friday morning on Wesley Street in Savannah, according to the Savannah Fire Department.
What’s Happening: Firefighters were called to Wesley Street at about 3:04 a.m. Crews could see smoke when they arrived and had water on the fire by 3:15 a.m., about 11 minutes after the call came in.
What We Know: The fire broke out at a home. No other details, including whether anyone was inside or hurt, have been released. The Savannah Fire Department said more information will be provided as it becomes available.
What’s Still Unknown: The cause of the fire, whether anyone was injured, and the extent of damage to the home have not been reported.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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