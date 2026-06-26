What’s Happening: Firefighters were called to Wesley Street at about 3:04 a.m. Crews could see smoke when they arrived and had water on the fire by 3:15 a.m., about 11 minutes after the call came in.

What We Know: The fire broke out at a home. No other details, including whether anyone was inside or hurt, have been released. The Savannah Fire Department said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

What’s Still Unknown: The cause of the fire, whether anyone was injured, and the extent of damage to the home have not been reported.