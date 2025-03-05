Cabinet Shop Catches Fire in Cherokee County

Fire tore through a cabinet shop early this morning, forcing road closures between Canton and Ball Ground.

🔥 What We Know: Cherokee County firefighters rushed to Old Vandiver Drive just before 7 a.m. where they found flames engulfing the cabinet shop. Crews attacked the fire from inside the building while searching for anyone trapped. No one was inside the building, and firefighters brought the blaze under control within minutes.

🚧 Why It Matters: Parts of Old Vandiver Road and Old Vandiver Drive remain closed while fire trucks and emergency vehicles work at the scene. Drivers should find different routes this morning.

👨‍🚒 Take Action: Stay away from the area between Canton and Ball Ground until officials clear the scene. Fire crews continue cleanup operations to make sure all hot spots are extinguished.

✅ Remember The Golden Rule: When you see emergency vehicles with lights flashing, slow down and move over to give first responders the space they need to work safely.