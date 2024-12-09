The Average Price of Gas in Georgia is $2.90 Per Gallon This Week

Gas prices in Georgia have remained stable over the past week, with the state average holding at $2.90 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. This marks a decrease of 4 cents from a month ago and 15 cents less than this time last year. Drivers filling up a 15-gallon tank can expect to pay about $43.50.

Why It Matters: While Georgia’s gas prices are consistent, national trends show a slight decrease in the average price per gallon, now at $3.01. This national figure has been hovering near the $3 mark for over a month, last dipping below that level in May 2021. Fluctuations in crude oil prices and gasoline demand, which recently increased slightly, contribute to these pricing trends.

Regional Insights:

• Highest Prices: Savannah ($2.97), Atlanta ($2.92), Macon ($2.91).

• Lowest Prices: Albany ($2.81), Dalton ($2.79), Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.75).

The National Scene: The Energy Information Administration reports an increase in gasoline demand from 8.50 to 8.73 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline stocks also rose, countering a slight decrease in gasoline production, which averaged 9.5 million barrels per day.

Why This Should Catch Your Attention: With the Thanksgiving travel season over, gas prices are expected to continue their gradual decline. AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters says lower crude oil prices are contributing to the stability seen at the pumps. This is particularly beneficial for Georgians as the state consistently maintains prices below the national average.

⛽ About Gas Prices: Gas prices can change frequently, and there are many reasons why. It isn’t as simple as most people think. The biggest reason is the cost of crude oil, which can go up or down based on both world events and how much people want it. There are also costs to make the oil into gas and get it to gas stations. Different locations have different types of gas, and that can also change the price. Taxes also add to the cost. Sometimes, bad weather or problems at oil refineries can make prices go up or down quickly. Also, if the U.S. dollar is strong or weak, that can affect the price. All these things together give us the final price we see when we fill up our tanks.