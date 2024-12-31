New Year’s Resolutions: Make Being Informed a Priority

As we head into 2025, it’s a good time to set goals —and not just the usual ones about eating better or exercising more.

This year, The Georgia Sun encourages you to make being informed one of those goals. Why? Because being informed helps you make better decisions for yourself, your family, and your community. Local news isn’t just information—it’s power. Power that you can use to make your voice heard or in some situations take back your voice.

Think about it. Do you care about how your tax dollars are spent? Local governments decide where your money goes—whether it’s fixing roads, funding schools, or improving public safety. If you’re not informed, you’re letting someone else make those decisions without your input.

Are you worried about who’s making decisions for your schools and neighborhoods? Many big-name politicians start locally—as city council members, school board leaders, or county commissioners. Following local news gives you a front-row seat to the decisions shaping your future.

At The Georgia Sun, we make it simple to get informed and stay updated. Sign up for one of our free email newsletters to get news that matters to you—local updates, state-wide developments, and key topics like crime, politics, and education. With options for daily or weekly updates, you can choose what works best for your schedule.

Social media won’t keep you fully informed. Algorithms show you what’s popular, not what’s important. Our newsletters deliver the facts you need—and the context to understand them. We cut through the noise so you can focus on what’s real.

Plus, our news is always free and never behind a paywall. We believe everyone deserves access to the information that impacts their life, their wallet, and their future.

This year, don’t just scroll past the headlines—dig deeper. Make 2025 the year you take control of your news and your knowledge. Sign up for The Georgia Sun’s newsletters today and start getting the information that matters most to you. You can sign up in the box below.