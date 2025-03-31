Which Georgia Cities Have The Best and Worst Health Scores?

Atlanta is one of the healthiest places to live in America—at least according to a new report by WalletHub. But for Georgia’s other major cities, the news isn’t quite as bright.

📍 What’s Happening: WalletHub compared the 182 largest U.S. cities across 41 health-related factors. These included the number of physically active adults, access to green spaces, cost of medical visits, and how often residents eat fruits and vegetables.

Atlanta came in at number 20 overall, ranking high for access to healthy food and fitness centers. That puts it ahead of cities like Chicago, Orlando and Philadelphia.

🚨 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: While Atlanta’s showing is strong, two other Georgia cities—Augusta and Columbus—ranked near the bottom. Augusta landed at 170. Columbus was even lower, at 179 out of 182.

Both cities struggled in categories like access to care, fitness options, and healthy eating. Columbus ranked dead last in healthcare access and was in the bottom five for green space and food access.

💡 Why It Matters: Where you live has a big impact on your ability to stay healthy. WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said communities that invest in healthcare, public parks and healthy food options set their residents up for success.

📊 The Georgia Breakdown:

Atlanta ranked 20th overall with strong fitness and food scores.

Augusta ranked 170th, weighed down by poor fitness and green space scores.

ranked 170th, weighed down by poor fitness and green space scores. Columbus ranked 179th overall and 182nd in healthcare access.

🌳 What Makes a City Healthier? The top-ranked cities—like San Francisco, Honolulu and Seattle—have high walkability, access to nutritious food, and spend more money per resident on parks and recreation.

👀 What’s Next: WalletHub’s report is one of several ranking health trends across the country. State and local leaders may use data like this to identify where investment is needed most.

🤝 Remember the Golden Rule: Health starts at home—but your zip code can help or hurt. If you’re in a city that’s struggling, advocate for better public health funding, safe green space, and access to care for all your neighbors.