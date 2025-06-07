August Egg Company recalled 1.7 million dozen eggs sold at major grocery chains after potential salmonella contamination.

🥚 Why It Matters: If you bought brown eggs at stores like Walmart, Safeway, or Raley’s since February, you could have contaminated eggs in your refrigerator right now. Salmonella can cause serious illness or death in children, elderly people, and those with weak immune systems.

🛒 What’s Happening: The California company recalled eggs distributed to nine states between February 3 and May 15. The eggs were sold at Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raley’s, Food 4 Less, Ralphs, and Walmart stores.

Look for plant codes P-6562 or CA5330 printed on your egg carton

Recalled eggs have sell-by dates from March 4 to June 19

⚠️ Health Alert: Salmonella causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain in healthy people. In severe cases, the infection can spread to the bloodstream and cause life-threatening complications like infected arteries, heart valve infections, and arthritis.

🔍 Check Your Eggs: The recall affects multiple brands including Clover Organic, O Organics, Marketside, Raley’s, Simple Truth, and Sunnyside. All recalled eggs are brown, cage-free or organic varieties in 6-count, 12-count, or 18-count cartons. While the recall does not affect Georgia, it does affect the following states. Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington and Wyoming. If you bought eggs in any of these states, you need to check your eggs.

📞 What To Do: Return any recalled eggs to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Call August Egg Company at 800-710-2554 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific Time with questions.

The company stopped selling fresh eggs more than 30 days ago and now sends all eggs to facilities that pasteurize them to kill harmful bacteria.

