Cobb County’s water system released more than 21 million gallons of treated wastewater that failed to meet safety standards into the Chattahoochee River earlier this month.

What’s Happening: The South Cobb Water Reclamation Facility discharged the substandard wastewater on Nov. 12. Officials didn’t classify it as a spill until Nov. 18 — six days later — after routine test results came back and an investigation confirmed the water quality problems.

What’s Important: The Chattahoochee River provides drinking water and recreation for millions of Georgia residents downstream. State regulators consider any discharge that doesn’t meet standards a spill, regardless of whether the wastewater was treated.

Between the Lines: County water system employees are now testing water quality daily both upstream and downstream from where the facility dumps into the river. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division says no cleanup or remediation is required, though the agency has been notified of the spill.

The Sources: Cobb County Water System.