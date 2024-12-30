Georgia Gas Prices Drop Slightly Before The New Year

Drivers in Georgia are paying slightly less at the pump this week. The average price for regular unleaded gasoline is now $2.89 per gallon. That’s 2 cents lower than last week, 2 cents less than last month, and 10 cents cheaper than this time last year.

Why It Matters: For those with 15-gallon tanks, it costs about $43.35 to fill up—nearly $2.00 less than a year ago. However, experts say the prices could tick upward as New Year’s travel ramps up.

Expert Insight: AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters credits lower crude oil prices and reduced demand after Christmas for the recent drop. But with record-breaking travel expected leading up to New Year’s Eve, drivers may see a slight increase in prices soon.

Regional Prices: Drivers in Savannah and Atlanta are seeing some of the highest prices, averaging $2.93 per gallon. Meanwhile, Columbus and Albany are enjoying lower rates, with prices as low as $2.74 per gallon.

National Comparison: The national average is sitting at $3.02 per gallon, 2 cents lower than last week.

What’s Next: Drivers should keep an eye on prices as travel demand picks up. For now, Georgians can take advantage of cheaper fill-ups compared to last year.