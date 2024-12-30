Georgia Gas Prices Drop Slightly Before The New Year

Drivers in Georgia are paying slightly less at the pump this week. The average price for regular unleaded gasoline is now $2.89 per gallon. That’s 2 cents lower than last week, 2 cents less than last month, and 10 cents cheaper than this time last year.
Why It Matters: For those with 15-gallon tanks, it costs about $43.35 to fill up—nearly $2.00 less than a year ago. However, experts say the prices could tick upward as New Year’s travel ramps up.
Expert Insight: AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters credits lower crude oil prices and reduced demand after Christmas for the recent drop. But with record-breaking travel expected leading up to New Year’s Eve, drivers may see a slight increase in prices soon.
Regional Prices: Drivers in Savannah and Atlanta are seeing some of the highest prices, averaging $2.93 per gallon. Meanwhile, Columbus and Albany are enjoying lower rates, with prices as low as $2.74 per gallon.
National Comparison: The national average is sitting at $3.02 per gallon, 2 cents lower than last week.
What’s Next: Drivers should keep an eye on prices as travel demand picks up. For now, Georgians can take advantage of cheaper fill-ups compared to last year.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.