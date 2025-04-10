A substitute teacher faces charges after showing up intoxicated at North Hart Elementary School in Hart County.

Substitute Teacher Arrested After Showing Up Drunk at Georgia Elementary School

April 10, 2025
1 min read

🚨 Why It Matters: Parents trust schools to provide safe environments for their children, and an intoxicated teacher in a classroom creates serious safety concerns for young students.

🔍 What Happened: Deputies arrested Kimberly Lavamita Boseman of Hartwell on Wednesday and charged her with public intoxication. The school principal alerted a resource officer after noticing Boseman’s unusual behavior, according to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office.

⚖️ What’s Next: The sheriff’s office says the investigation remains ongoing. Officials haven’t released details about how long Boseman was in the classroom or whether she had previous incidents.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.


