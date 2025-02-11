Meet The New President of Savannah State University

Savannah State University has appointed Jermaine Whirl as its next president, effective April 1, 2025. Whirl, currently president of Augusta Technical College, was selected after a six-month national search.

“As we welcome Dr. Whirl back into the University System of Georgia family, we deeply appreciate the steadfast and dedicated leadership of interim President Cynthia Robinson Alexander,” University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. “Cynthia has laid a strong foundation for Savannah State’s future, one that Dr. Whirl is well-equipped to build upon. He has a clear and strategic vision for Savannah State and its students, staff and faculty, and we’re confident his leadership will usher this historic public historically Black college and university into a new era of growth and prosperity.”

Whirl has nearly 20 years of experience in higher education, including roles at Greenville Technical College, Savannah Technical College, Georgia Southern University and East Georgia State University. Under his leadership at Augusta Technical College, the school saw record enrollment growth and established strategic partnerships with institutions such as Augusta University and Amazon.

“I’m honored and humbled to accept the role of president of Savannah State University,” Whirl said. “I can’t wait to work with the campus community to build upon SSU’s proud HBCU legacy and advance our priorities of student success, academic excellence, leadership stability and financial sustainability. Through collaboration, innovation and a steadfast commitment to excellence, we’ll create new opportunities, strengthen the university’s impact and position SSU for long-term success.”

A native of Charleston, South Carolina, Whirl holds degrees from Trident Technical College, Winthrop University, Charleston Southern University, Armstrong State University and Valdosta State University. He has been recognized for his contributions to education and leadership, earning honors such as Georgia Southern University’s George and Lucy Armstrong Alumni Award and Georgia Trend’s Notable Georgian recognition.

Savannah State University, founded in 1890, is the oldest public historically Black college and university in Georgia, serving more than 3,200 students.