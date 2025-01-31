Meet Gwinnett County’s Teacher of The Year

Katie Lessard, a fourth-grade teacher at Puckett’s Mill Elementary School, has been named the Gwinnett County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. The district recognized Lessard during an awards ceremony on January 30 at the Gas South Convention Center, where 141 local school Teachers of the Year, 25 semifinalists, and six finalists were honored.

Lessard, who has been an educator for 20 years and with the district since 2017, was selected from a group of six finalists, including Abby Paul of Berkmar Middle School and Nakaya Manning of Central Gwinnett High School, who were named the district’s middle and high school Teachers of the Year, respectively.

Lessard incorporates real-world connections into her classroom, using project-based learning and inviting community experts to engage her students.

Lessard earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Florida Atlantic University and a master’s degree in teaching and learning with a STEM education concentration from Clemson University. She will serve as the district’s Teacher of the Year from July 2025 through June 2026 and will be eligible to compete for Georgia Teacher of the Year.