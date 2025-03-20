How to Register for Kindergarten in Gwinnett County?

Gwinnett County Public Schools wants to make kindergarten registration fun for families with a special carnival next week.

🎪 What We Know: The school system will host a Kindergarten Registration Carnival on Thursday, March 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Centerville Community Center in Snellville. The event welcomes families with children turning 5 on or before September 1, 2025.

The carnival features computer stations with staff ready to help parents register their children, plus activities for kids and free giveaways. The event welcomes all Gwinnett families, regardless of which school zone they live in.

🧾 What To Bring: Parents need their child’s birth certificate, proof of residency, and a photo ID to complete registration.

🎯 Why It Matters: Starting kindergarten marks a major milestone in your child’s education. This carnival creates a welcoming atmosphere that makes registration feel less intimidating for both parents and children.

🤝 Take Action: Mark your calendar for March 27 and gather your documents before attending. The carnival runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Centerville Community Center, located at 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville.