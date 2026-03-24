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A 15-year-old student is under arrest after a firearm was found at a Cobb County high school Tuesday morning — and it was all over in about 12 minutes.

Why It Matters: A gun showing up at school is every parent’s worst fear. Knowing how fast it was handled may offer some reassurance.

What Happened: Hillgrove High School went into a Code Red lockdown Tuesday morning after a firearm was detected on campus, according to the Cobb County School District. The 15-year-old suspect is now in custody, and the weapon has been recovered.

The All-Clear: The lockdown has been lifted. District officials say classes are back in session and there is no active threat to students or staff.