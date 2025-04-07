How You Can Combat Rising Prices From Tariffs

If you’re worried about prices going up — you’re not alone.

Last week, President Donald Trump put a new wave of tariffs into place, targeting hundreds of imported goods. And while the impact won’t be felt overnight, economists say price hikes are coming.

From clothing and kitchenware to electronics and building materials, everyday items could soon cost more.

But here’s the part that often gets lost in the headlines — in a market-driven economy, you still have power.

And that power lives in your wallet.

Why Tariffs Mean Higher Prices

Tariffs are taxes on imported goods. Companies that import these products have to pay more — and most companies pass that cost on to consumers.

That means higher prices at the store, at the gas pump, and online.

But unlike supply chain disruptions or global crises, tariffs are a policy decision — and how Americans respond to them matters.

Consumers Can Speak With Their Wallets

History shows that when consumers change their buying habits, companies — and even governments — take notice.

Here are a few ways to respond if prices start climbing:

Pause Big Purchases : If you don’t like the price, don’t pay it. Delaying major purchases tells retailers you won’t accept inflated prices. Don’t make those impulse buys, instead, wait for prices to come down.

: If you don’t like the price, don’t pay it. Delaying major purchases tells retailers you won’t accept inflated prices. Don’t make those impulse buys, instead, wait for prices to come down. Buy Local : Local and American-made products won’t be hit by tariffs. Supporting nearby businesses keeps dollars in the community and avoids some of the cost increases. Just beware of local businesses taking advantage of rising prices everywhere to raise their prices. Don’t play those games.

: Local and American-made products won’t be hit by tariffs. Supporting nearby businesses keeps dollars in the community and avoids some of the cost increases. Just beware of local businesses taking advantage of rising prices everywhere to raise their prices. Don’t play those games. Pick the Store Brand : Generic brands are often made in different supply chains — and usually cost less. When enough shoppers switch, national brands are forced to compete.

: Generic brands are often made in different supply chains — and usually cost less. When enough shoppers switch, national brands are forced to compete. Cut the Extras : Cancel a subscription. Skip the takeout. When companies see spending drop, they’re more likely to respond to consumer expectations.

: Cancel a subscription. Skip the takeout. When companies see spending drop, they’re more likely to respond to consumer expectations. Ask Questions : If prices jump, ask why. Retailers and brands take notice when customers demand transparency.

: If prices jump, ask why. Retailers and brands take notice when customers demand transparency. Don’t Play The Game: If the price is too high, don’t buy. If consumers in large numbers don’t participate in higher prices, it will drive prices down or force policy change. You can’t vote in congress and you can’t dictate executive orders, but when policy impacts your wallet that is where it hits the most powerful voice you have in a capitalist economy. How you spend or don’t spend your money makes a difference.

Pay Attention And Make Choices

It’s easy to feel like rising prices are out of your control.

But in a capitalist economy, consumers drive the market. That means when prices rise because of tariffs — or anything else — what you choose to buy, or not buy, can shape the economy.

Advocates say it’s time to be thoughtful, intentional — and a little more vocal with every dollar.