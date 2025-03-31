Georgia Teen Arrested After Snapchat Threat Triggers Lockdown at Private School

Police arrested a 17-year-old student after a Snapchat photo containing a school shooting threat prompted a lockdown at North Cobb Christian School in Acworth this morning.

What We Know: Acworth Police responded to North Cobb Christian School at 10:26 a.m. Monday after the FBI alerted them to a threatening Snapchat photo. The school immediately initiated lockdown procedures as officers arrived on campus. By 10:53 a.m. — less than 30 minutes after the initial call — authorities identified and detained Ella Sever, 17, of Acworth.

Following questioning at the Acworth Police Department, investigators charged Sever with making terroristic threats, a felony under Georgia law. She remains in custody at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office without bond.

What We Don’t Know: Authorities have not released details about the specific content of the Snapchat message or how it was initially flagged to the FBI. It’s unclear if Sever had access to weapons or if police found evidence of an actual planned attack. The investigation has not revealed if others might have been involved or if Sever had made previous threats.

In Context: School threats have increased dramatically across Georgia in recent years, particularly those made via social media platforms. Law enforcement agencies have adopted zero-tolerance policies for such threats, regardless of whether the sender claims they were “joking.” Under Georgia law, making terroristic threats is punishable by up to 5 years in prison, even for first-time offenders.

Take Action: Parents should have direct conversations with their children about the serious legal consequences of making threats online, even if meant as jokes. The Acworth Police Department urges anyone with additional information about this case to contact their Criminal Investigations Division at 770-974-1232. School safety experts recommend that students follow the “see something, say something” principle by reporting concerning social media posts directly to school administrators or law enforcement rather than sharing them.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.