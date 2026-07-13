Georgia drivers are paying a little more at the pump this week after several weeks of falling prices.

What’s happening: The state average for a gallon of regular unleaded rose to $3.57 Sunday, up 4 cents from last week. A standard 15-gallon fill-up now runs about $53.55.

By the numbers:

Georgia average Sunday: $3.57, up 4 cents from last week

One month ago: $3.78

One year ago: $2.91

Georgia all-time record: $4.49, set June 15, 2022

What’s driving it: The national average climbed 7 cents to $3.87 per gallon. Crude oil is trading in the low $70-per-barrel range. AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters pointed to crude oil prices, summer travel demand, and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. “While Georgia drivers are paying a bit more at the pump this week, the increase remains relatively modest,” Waiters said. “Drivers should continue to expect routine price changes throughout the summer driving season.”

Where prices vary in Georgia: The priciest markets in the state right now are Savannah at $3.71, Brunswick at $3.67, and Macon at $3.66. The cheapest are Gainesville at $3.46, Athens at $3.49, and Warner Robins at $3.51. Atlanta is at $3.55.

What’s new: Gas prices had been falling since late May, when the national average peaked at $4.56 on May 21. This week’s increase reverses that slide.

The path forward: AAA says drivers should expect prices to keep moving up and down through the rest of the summer.