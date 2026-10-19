Georgia drivers are paying less at the pump than they were a month ago, but rising crude oil costs are getting in the way of bigger savings this fall.

What’s happening: The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Georgia was $3.73 Sunday, down 8 cents from last week and 36 cents from last month. A full 15-gallon tank now costs about $55.95 in the state.

What’s important: Crude oil prices jumped sharply last Friday over concerns about global supply problems. That volatility typically slows the seasonal price drops drivers expect in fall. Georgia’s average is still 91 cents higher than it was a year ago, when drivers paid $2.82 per gallon.

“Crude oil prices and potential supply disruptions remain factors to watch for drivers,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “While market conditions remain uncertain, drivers can help manage fuel costs by shopping around for the best prices, taking advantage of fuel rewards programs, and planning trips efficiently.”

By the numbers: The national average fell 6 cents from last week to $4.29 per gallon. Georgia’s $3.73 average remains well below that. For comparison, Georgia’s all-time high was $4.49 per gallon on June 15, 2022. The national record was $5.01 per gallon on June 14, 2022.

Where prices vary in Georgia: Not every part of the state pays the same. The most expensive metro areas right now are:

Savannah at $3.83 per gallon

Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.78

Atlanta at $3.75

The cheapest areas are:

Brunswick at $3.64

Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.61

Albany at $3.57

The path forward: Crude oil prices will likely determine whether Georgia drivers see continued relief or a reversal at the pump in the coming weeks. Until markets stabilize, the gap between the cheapest and most expensive parts of the state — currently 26 cents per gallon — gives drivers in higher-cost areas a reason to shop around before filling up.