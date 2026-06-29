Georgia drivers are paying less at the pump than they have in more than a month. The state average for a gallon of regular gas fell to $3.58 as of Sunday — down 38 cents from a month ago.

What’s Happening: The drop is part of nearly four straight weeks of falling prices across the country. The national average reached $3.86 on Sunday, the first time it has been that low since March 30. Talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz — a narrow waterway in the Middle East through which a large share of the world’s oil travels — have pushed crude oil prices down, pulling pump prices with them.

By the Numbers: Georgia’s $3.58 Sunday average compares to $3.65 a week ago, $3.93 a month ago, and $2.94 a year ago. The national average of $3.86 is down from $3.93 a week ago and $4.42 a month ago, but up from $3.19 a year ago. Georgia remains below the national average. Filling a standard 15-gallon tank in Georgia costs about $53.70.

Around Georgia: Atlanta’s average is $3.57. The priciest metro areas in the state are Savannah at $3.74, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $3.66, and Columbus at $3.58. The cheapest are Warner Robins at $3.47, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.45, and Albany at $3.39.

Averages Explained: The prices above reflect averages across thousands of gas stations statewide, compiled by AAA. That means you may well find gas cheaper — or more expensive — than the figures cited here at a specific station near you. An average is the middle of a wide range, not a price every station charges. If your local gas station is cheaper, great — that station is pulling the average down. We know, math is hard sometimes.

What This Means for You: Drivers heading out for the Fourth of July may want to fill up before the holiday weekend arrives.

“Georgia drivers are seeing welcome relief at the pump as lower crude oil prices continue to help keep gasoline costs in check,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “While these lower prices are good news for holiday travelers, drivers should keep in mind that demand typically increases as we get closer to the Fourth of July. If you’re planning to travel, consider filling up sooner rather than later, as prices could edge higher ahead of the holiday.”

The Path Forward: Heavy July 4 travel is expected to begin next weekend. AAA says demand typically climbs in the days before the holiday, which can push prices back up at the pump.