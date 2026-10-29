Millions of Georgia drivers could see lower auto insurance costs in 2026 as major insurers reduce rates following years of steep increases that made Georgia one of the most expensive states in the country for car insurance.

What’s happening: More than 3.6 million Georgia policyholders are affected by rate reductions from 41 insurance companies, according to an Oct. 26 announcement from Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns and state Rep. Matt Reeves. The reductions represent more than $500 million in projected or realized savings across auto, homeowners and business insurance in 2026.

By The Numbers: Several major auto insurers have announced reductions approved by the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

Allstate: Reduced auto insurance rates by 5%, with projected savings of $17.7 million for Georgia policyholders in 2026.

Reduced auto insurance rates by 5%, with projected savings of $17.7 million for Georgia policyholders in 2026. Travelers: Reduced rates by 10.1%, representing approximately $40 million in projected savings.

Reduced rates by 10.1%, representing approximately $40 million in projected savings. USAA: Reduced rates by an average of 2.6% across three affiliated companies, saving more than 200,000 Georgia policyholders an estimated $33.2 million.

Reduced rates by an average of 2.6% across three affiliated companies, saving more than 200,000 Georgia policyholders an estimated $33.2 million. State Farm: Reduced auto insurance rates by more than 10% over the past year, with projected annual savings of $400 million. The company also announced a separate $279 million dividend for qualifying Georgia policyholders, averaging approximately $135 per insured vehicle.

What changed: Georgia lawmakers passed a tort reform package in 2025 that changed the rules governing civil lawsuits, with supporters arguing the changes would help lower insurance costs. Insurance Commissioner John King has credited the reforms, efforts to combat insurance fraud and increased competition among insurers with improving Georgia’s insurance market.

However, the extent to which tort reform contributed to the rate reductions has not been independently established. Insurers have also reduced rates in other states as market conditions have changed.

What this means for you: An approved rate reduction does not guarantee every customer will see the same percentage decrease on their bill. Individual premiums depend on factors including driving history, location, vehicle, coverage and discounts. Changes generally take effect when policies are issued or renewed, depending on the insurer’s approved filing.

Drivers may be able to save additional money by comparing quotes from competing insurers rather than assuming their current company offers the lowest rate.

Still expensive: Even with the reductions, Georgia remains among the more expensive states for auto insurance. Premiums increased sharply in recent years as insurers faced higher vehicle repair costs, medical expenses and other claims-related costs.

Uninsured drivers also contribute to the cost of coverage. According to the Insurance Research Council, an estimated 19% of Georgia motorists were uninsured in 2023, compared with 15.4% nationally. Georgia ranked 11th-highest in the country for uninsured drivers.

The bigger picture: Lower insurance costs have become an issue in Georgia’s 2026 gubernatorial race. Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms has proposed eliminating the state’s 2.25% tax on auto insurance premiums and requiring insurers to pass the savings to customers.

Other proposals have sought to strengthen the insurance commissioner’s authority to approve rate increases before they take effect. Georgia expanded the commissioner’s review authority in 2023, but some lawmakers have pushed for additional restrictions on increases.

The reductions offer relief after years of rising costs, although the amount individual drivers save will vary. It also remains unclear whether the latest decreases will fully offset the cumulative increases Georgia drivers experienced in previous years.