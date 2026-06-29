Atlanta residents filed more debt collection complaints last year than people in any other major city in the country, according to data from the Federal Trade Commission — and the numbers aren’t even close.
What’s Happening: The FTC logged 23,517 debt collection complaints from the Atlanta area in 2025, a rate of 381 per 100,000 residents. A report by NumberBarn, a phone number management company, combed through more than 1 million FTC complaints and put Atlanta at the top of the list among major U.S. metro areas.
By the Numbers:
- Atlanta complaints jumped from 12,225 in 2024 to 23,517 in 2025, a 94.2% increase
- Across Georgia, complaints more than doubled, rising 105% year-over-year
- Nationally, debt collection complaints were up more than 114% from the prior year
- The average Georgian carries $62,070 in debt
- People ages 30 to 39 were the most likely to report receiving these calls
What This Means for You: Atlantans getting these calls can file a complaint with the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov. Federal law sets limits on when and how debt collectors are allowed to contact you — including restrictions on call times and harassment.
The Path Forward: The data covers 2025 FTC complaints. NumberBarn said additional year-over-year figures for Atlanta are available.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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