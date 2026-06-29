Atlanta residents filed more debt collection complaints last year than people in any other major city in the country, according to data from the Federal Trade Commission — and the numbers aren’t even close.

What’s Happening: The FTC logged 23,517 debt collection complaints from the Atlanta area in 2025, a rate of 381 per 100,000 residents. A report by NumberBarn, a phone number management company, combed through more than 1 million FTC complaints and put Atlanta at the top of the list among major U.S. metro areas.

By the Numbers:

Atlanta complaints jumped from 12,225 in 2024 to 23,517 in 2025, a 94.2% increase

Across Georgia, complaints more than doubled, rising 105% year-over-year

Nationally, debt collection complaints were up more than 114% from the prior year

The average Georgian carries $62,070 in debt

People ages 30 to 39 were the most likely to report receiving these calls

What This Means for You: Atlantans getting these calls can file a complaint with the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov. Federal law sets limits on when and how debt collectors are allowed to contact you — including restrictions on call times and harassment.

The Path Forward: The data covers 2025 FTC complaints. NumberBarn said additional year-over-year figures for Atlanta are available.