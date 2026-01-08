What’s Happening

The Alpharetta Rotary Foundation is hosting its annual cold-water fundraiser. Participants jump into an unheated pool to raise money for causes they choose to support.

The event has raised nearly $500,000 since it started in 2018.

What’s Important

Teams and individuals can sign up to take the plunge. Each participant raises funds for a charity they select.

Charities can form their own teams or partner with existing organizations to fundraise.

The event includes costumes, games, and a raffle in addition to the plunge itself.

What Happens After

Participants can warm up at Brewable, a local café that employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Dining options are also available near Wills Park.

How to Participate

Details on registration and the event location are available at awesomealpharetta.com/event/polar-bear-plunge/