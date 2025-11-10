Cybersecurity isn’t just a priority, it’s a necessity. As digital threats grow more advanced, the need for proactive protection has never been greater. This week, Comcast Business brought that message to life by hosting an engaging and interactive Cybersecurity Social at regional headquarters of Comcast, where technology leaders and business professionals came together to explore the tools and insights that keep organizations secure in today’s digital world. The event raised awareness of cybersecurity threats, educated local businesses and showcased many of the Comcast Business cybersecurity partnerships that encourage protection in an evolving digital landscape.

Innovation Meets Action

The event featured leading experts from DataBee, Fortinet, and Cisco Meraki, who shared their expertise and showcased innovative solutions designed to safeguard networks and data from modern cyber threats. Guests experienced live technology demos, giving them a hands-on look at how these tools can detect, prevent, and mitigate attacks in real time.

Solutions like Comcast Business SecurityEdge give small businesses a simple yet powerful way to help protect their networks and connected devices. SecurityEdge helps protect against malware, ransomware, phishing scams, and botnet attacks. Activity can be monitored in real time through a personalized dashboard, and businesses can set custom controls. No additional hardware or complex installation required other than Comcast Business Internet and a compatible router.

“The Cybersecurity Social was a great reminder that innovation and collaboration go hand in hand,” said DataBee Strategic Account Executive, Joseph Jones. “In today’s complex threat environment, cybersecurity has got to be approached as a team sport, with industry leaders coming together to share insights and best practices, and to demonstrate new products, technologies and services that help organizations strengthen their defenses. Thanks to Comcast Business for their partnership and for creating events such as this to facilitate this kind of industry exchange.”

Insights from Industry Experts

Beyond the demos, attendees had the opportunity to connect directly with subject matter experts who answered questions, discussed real-world use cases, and provided valuable strategies for building stronger cybersecurity foundations. From small business owners to enterprise leaders, participants left with practical knowledge they could immediately apply to enhance their organization’s security posture.

Connection, Community, and Conversation

True to its name, the Cybersecurity Social blended learning with networking. Attendees enjoyed great food and lively conversation while exchanging ideas with peers and industry professionals. To top it off, all guests were entered into a drawing for Atlanta Hawks Club Game Tickets, adding a touch of fun to an evening filled with innovation and inspiration.

Continuing the Commitment

“At Comcast Business, empowering businesses with the tools and expertise they need to thrive securely in a digital-first world is part of the gold standard of service we pride ourselves on providing” said Mike Thibodeaux, Vice President of Comcast Business for the Big South Region. “Events like the Cybersecurity Social reflect our ongoing commitment to helping organizations thrive with a champion mindset and stay ahead of evolving threats.”