The Magnolia Soap Box Derby is Today in Macon

The hills of Washington Park are alive with cheers and competition today. The Magnolia Soap Box Derby is back..

🛞 What We Know: Racers of all ages will be flying downhill in homemade cars, hoping to earn prizes and bragging rights. The first heat kicks off at 11 a.m. on Magnolia Street, and the derby runs throughout the day.

Drivers are divided into three groups: the casual “Shade Tree” class, the competitive “Professional” racers, and the wildly fun “Big Wheel” category for kids.

But it’s not just about the race. Music from DJ B3 is filling the air. StreetLine drum corps is performing. There are art activities, food trucks, and community groups set up all through the park.

💡 Why It Matters: The derby isn’t just a thrill for spectators. It’s a hands-on celebration of creativity, design, and community. For the young racers, it’s a chance to show off their skills. For local families, it’s a day to come together in a place that feels like home.

🔢 By The Numbers:

– At least 12 middle and high school teams entered this year’s race.

– Organizers expect thousands of people to visit Washington Park throughout the day.

⏭️ What’s Next: Racing continues all afternoon, with different heats and showdowns across the three classes. After the final races wrap up, winners will be named and closing events will follow.

🙌 Take Action: Head to Washington Park if you’re in town. Bring a blanket or a folding chair. Grab lunch from a local food truck. And make some noise for the racers speeding past.

💛 Remember The Golden Rule: Cheer for everyone. These racers spent weeks building their cars—support their effort, their courage, and their creativity. Your cheers mean more than you know.