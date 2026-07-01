What’s Happening: The concert runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad Street. Fireworks go up at 9:15 p.m. Admission is free, and the event is on rain or shine. Food and drinks will be sold on site, and there will be a kids zone.

Getting There: Street parking is available near the venue, and additional parking is at Winter Construction, 5616 Peachtree Road. A free shuttle runs from Chamblee Middle School, 3601 Sexton Woods Drive, to Chamblee’s Rideshare Park from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Uber riders can get $5 off each trip to or from Chamblee’s Rideshare Park at 5374 Peachtree Road using voucher code RDRRPNQPFSF or the link https://r.uber.com/RDRRPNQPFSF. MARTA is also an option.

Road Closures: Several roads near the event will be closed. Plan ahead:

Broad Street, Ingersoll Rand Drive, and Irvindale Way close at 7 a.m. and reopen at midnight.

Peachtree Road between the Whaley Machine Co. Building at 5553 Peachtree Road and the Vintage Pizzeria parking lot at 5434 Peachtree Road closes at 2 p.m.

What You Can and Cannot Bring: Coolers smaller than 30 quarts, bottled water, lawn chairs, and blankets are welcome. Not allowed: consumer fireworks of any kind, sparklers, noise makers, tents, golf carts, motorized vehicles, and outside alcohol. Wheelchairs are permitted.

More Information: Full event details are at chambleerocks.net.