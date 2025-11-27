A star illuminating a stable – A savior born into the world – The Christmas story is God’s light shining into our darkness. But during times of loneliness, loss, and suffering, it can be hard to perceive the light when you’re overwhelmed with the dark.

Blue Christmas is a time set aside to acknowledge the pain of our grief and remind each other that in time we will all experience the light that has already defeated our darkness.

Woodstock Community Church is opening our doors for all those who hurt this season and offering a time of prayer and worship, as well as experiences of expressing grief through art and writing. We know God’s heart is to walk with you through your pain, and it is our intent that this is a time of hope and healing for you.

Come as you are. All are welcome.

Blue Christmas

Woodstock Community Church

237 Rope Mill Rd, Woodstock

Saturday, 12/13 6:00pm

www.facebook.com/events/898562372597929/

988 Crisis Lifeline

Call or text 988

https://988lifeline.org/

Woodstock Community Counseling

https://counseling.wcchurch.org/

Childcare not provided for this event.