Columbus Botanical Garden Hosts Spring Break Activities For Kids

Columbus Botanical Garden will offer daily educational activities for children during Spring Break starting Tuesday, April 1. The program runs from 10 a.m. to noon each day with different themes, including Sensory Safari, Earth Warriors Wednesday, Mud Pie Mania and Fairytale Friday. Parents or caregivers must stay with their children during the activities.
🎟️ By The Numbers: The activities come free with regular garden admission, while garden members can attend at no cost. Visitors can also receive 10 percent off new memberships during Spring Break week.
🌱 Why It Matters: These activities provide families with outdoor educational opportunities during a time when children are out of school. The programs blend fun with learning about nature, giving parents structured activities to keep kids engaged during the break.
🗓️ What’s Next: The program begins April 1 and continues through Friday, April 5, with drop-in hours from 10 a.m. to noon each day.
🤝 Take Action: Families interested in attending can simply show up during the designated hours. Those wanting to maximize value might consider purchasing a discounted membership during their visit to enjoy free admission for future garden activities.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.