Columbus Botanical Garden Hosts Spring Break Activities For Kids

Columbus Botanical Garden will offer daily educational activities for children during Spring Break starting Tuesday, April 1. The program runs from 10 a.m. to noon each day with different themes, including Sensory Safari, Earth Warriors Wednesday, Mud Pie Mania and Fairytale Friday. Parents or caregivers must stay with their children during the activities.

🎟️ By The Numbers: The activities come free with regular garden admission, while garden members can attend at no cost. Visitors can also receive 10 percent off new memberships during Spring Break week.

🌱 Why It Matters: These activities provide families with outdoor educational opportunities during a time when children are out of school. The programs blend fun with learning about nature, giving parents structured activities to keep kids engaged during the break.

🗓️ What’s Next: The program begins April 1 and continues through Friday, April 5, with drop-in hours from 10 a.m. to noon each day.

🤝 Take Action: Families interested in attending can simply show up during the designated hours. Those wanting to maximize value might consider purchasing a discounted membership during their visit to enjoy free admission for future garden activities.