Six Flags Over Georgia opens this Saturday, March 14, in Mableton for its 59th season, with new dining options, returning rides, and a full calendar of special events.

What’s Happening: The park opens with more than 40 rides, shows, and attractions, including 12 roller coasters. A new restaurant, Georgia Sandwich Company, will open later this spring.

What’s Important: Georgia Sandwich Company replaces JB’s Sports Bar and Grille. It is one of four new dining spots added under the park’s executive chef, who came on board in 2025. The other three are Dee Jay’s Diner, Firehouse BBQ, and Promenade Primo’s Pizzeria. The new restaurant will serve sandwiches, seasonal soups, salads, house-made chips, desserts, and has a full bar.

By the Numbers: Season passes start at $65 for a Silver Pass. For a limited time, guests can upgrade to a Gold Pass at no extra charge. The Gold Pass covers entry to nine other Six Flags parks, including Carowinds, Six Flags Great Adventure, and Dorney Park.

The Season Lineup: Spring Break runs April 3–12 with daily events and live entertainment. Summer brings the SPLASH! Water Parade and Star-Spangled Nights. In the fall, the park adds Tricks and Treats, a new family-friendly daytime Halloween event, alongside the returning Fright Fest and Heroes’ Fest.

The Path Forward: Hurricane Harbor, the seven-acre water park inside Six Flags Over Georgia, opens May 9. Six Flags White Water opens May 23. The park notes that all dates are subject to change and encourages guests to check its website for updates.