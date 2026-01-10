Listen to this post

A 55-year-old woman was shot and killed Jan. 9 at Gus Thornhill Funeral Home in East Point, according to the East Point Police Department.

Police said she was there dropping off her daughter for a viewing.

What’s Happening: Officers responded to a report of a person shot at the funeral home, police said. When they arrived, they found the 55-year-old woman with a gunshot wound, and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced her dead at the scene.

What’s Important: Police said a drive-by shooting happened near the entrance of the funeral home and involved multiple suspects who fired guns on the property.Another woman had minor, non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

What We Know: According to police, the victim was standing near the entrance when the shooting happened. Detectives were processing the scene and searching for the suspects’ vehicle and the alleged suspects.

What’s Still Unknown: Police did not release the victim’s name or say what led to the shooting. Police also did not provide descriptions of the suspects or the vehicle, or identify the woman who was injured.

What To Do If You Have Information: Police asked witnesses or anyone with helpful information to call East Point Police Communications at 404.761.2170.

“I would like to express our deepest sympathy for the families who experienced this tragedy. It’s an outrage that cowardly individuals chose to commit such senseless acts of violence while four families attending viewings were at their most vulnerable. Our team will not rest until justice is served,” East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan said.