Tennessee Man Sentenced to 50 Years for Child Abuse in Georgia

A Catoosa County jury convicted Stefon Smith on multiple charges of child cruelty and domestic violence, resulting in a 50-year prison sentence for terrorizing a family and exposing an infant to cocaine.

What We Know: Smith, 43, was found guilty after a two-day trial for a violent incident that occurred on May 10, 2023. The Hamilton County man became enraged over dinner preparation, breaking a glass before forcing his way into a bedroom where his girlfriend had taken shelter with her three children—including their 9-month-old daughter and her two sons, ages 3 and 5, from a previous relationship.

During the attack, Smith threw the 5-year-old boy by his shirt collar, assaulted the mother, and pushed her down on top of their infant daughter. He prevented the family from leaving and threatened suicide with a firearm, demanding the mother shoot him.

The following day, after Smith left, the mother reported the abuse and took the children to T.C. Thompson’s Children’s Hospital, where doctors discovered the baby tested positive for cocaine. Smith later admitted to being a cocaine user and exposing the child to the drug.

By The Numbers: Superior Court Judge Chris Arnt sentenced Smith to 50 years, with 30 years to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections. The conviction included two counts of first-degree child cruelty, one count of second-degree child cruelty, two counts of third-degree child cruelty, false imprisonment, and family violence battery.

In Context: District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller highlighted the case’s significance, stating: “In Northwest Georgia, we don’t play,” while contrasting the sentence with what he suggested might have been a lighter punishment in neighboring Tennessee.

Take Action: Domestic violence victims can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support and resources. Local residents can report suspected child abuse to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 935-2424 or the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services at 1-855-GACHILD.