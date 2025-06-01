Law enforcement officials are responding to shootings in the Harrisburg area of Augusta involving teenagers. Some of the young people involved are in custody, while authorities are still searching for others.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and Augusta University Police Department have all responded to the scene.

Five suspects are in custody and police say the area is secure now.

What We Don’t Know: This is an active situation, so many details are unknown. We do not yet know the exact time and location of the shootings, how many teenagers were involved, whether anyone was injured or killed, what prompted the shootings, or the identities of those in custody.

It’s also unclear how many suspects remain at large.

Take Action: If you have information about the shooting, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. If you see suspicious activity, call 911 immediately but do not approach any suspects, as they may be armed and dangerous.

Tips for Reading and Understanding The News Just because you don’t want to hear it doesn’t mean it isn’t real

Just because you don’t want it to be true doesn’t make it false

Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening

Just because it makes you uncomfortable doesn’t make it bad journalism. Our minds tend to reject news and ideas that we don’t like or don’t understand. When you read the news, realize that the tendency to reject it often says more about your emotions than the facts themselves. When you read something that challenges your beliefs or makes you uneasy, pause before dismissing it. Ask yourself: Is this based on verified information?

Am I reacting to the facts, or to how the facts make me feel?

What evidence would I need to change my mind? Understanding the news means moving past gut reactions and seeking clarity, not comfort. Reality doesn’t adjust itself to your preferences—and neither should your perception of it.