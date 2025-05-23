An 18-year-old faces murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Augusta, and authorities are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Tayshuan Antonio Goodwin remains at large after a homicide that occurred on May 21, in the 2500 block of Lumpkin Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies have issued multiple warrants for Goodwin, including murder and possession of firearm during the commission of crime.

What We Know: Goodwin stands 5’10” and weighs approximately 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators believe he frequents the Harrisburg and Lumpkin Road neighborhoods in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office considers Goodwin armed and dangerous.

The case has been assigned number 2025-101189, and the investigation remains active.

Take Action: Anyone who encounters Goodwin should not approach him due to the dangerous nature of the charges against him. Instead, if you encounter Goodwin, immediately contact law enforcement.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about Goodwin’s whereabouts to contact Sergeant Lucas Heise or any on-call investigator at 706-821-1026 or 706-821-1020. Tips can help investigators locate Goodwin and bring closure to the victim’s family.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.