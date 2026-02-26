Listen to this post

Richmond County deputies arrested a 16-year-old Augusta resident on murder and armed robbery charges in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last week on Winesap Way.

What Happened: Jimon Timon Rhodes was arrested Feb. 24 at the 400 block of Walton Way. He is charged with murder and armed robbery in the death of Cam’ron Hallingquest, who was killed Feb. 18 in the 3400 block of Winesap Way.

What’s Important: Rhodes is being charged as an adult under Georgia law. Georgia requires juveniles aged 13 to 17 to be charged as adults when accused of certain serious crimes, including murder and armed robbery. These cases begin in juvenile court but are automatically transferred to superior court.

The Path Forward: The investigation remains active. Deputies continue to gather evidence and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.