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An armed robbery was reported Saturday at a store at 55 MLK Jr. Drive in Metter, according to Candler County Emergency Management.

What’s Happening: The suspect is believed to still be on foot and armed. Officers are actively searching the area near the store.

Suspect Description: Authorities describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing brown boots, a camouflage hat, a gator-style face covering, and black gloves. He is believed to be carrying a black revolver.

What’s Important: Anyone who spots someone matching that description should not approach them. Call 911 immediately.

What’s Still Unknown: No suspect has been identified or arrested. The name of the store has not been released. No injuries have been reported.