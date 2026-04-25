An armed robbery was reported Saturday at a store at 55 MLK Jr. Drive in Metter, according to Candler County Emergency Management.
What’s Happening: The suspect is believed to still be on foot and armed. Officers are actively searching the area near the store.
Suspect Description: Authorities describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall. He was last seen wearing brown boots, a camouflage hat, a gator-style face covering, and black gloves. He is believed to be carrying a black revolver.
What’s Important: Anyone who spots someone matching that description should not approach them. Call 911 immediately.
What’s Still Unknown: No suspect has been identified or arrested. The name of the store has not been released. No injuries have been reported.
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B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.