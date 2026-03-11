A street race in Duluth ended in death Monday night, and the people who live and drive along that road deserve to know what happened.

What’s Happening: Gwinnett County Police say two cars were racing down Breckinridge Boulevard when one of the drivers lost control and slammed into a tree, killing that driver. The other driver, identified by police as Catalan Vazquez, fled the scene before officers arrived.

Between the Lines: Vazquez did not stay to face what happened. Police tracked him down and took him into custody. He now faces first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and several other charges related to the crash, according to Gwinnett County Police.

What’s Next: The crash is still under investigation, police say. No additional details about the victim have been released at this time.