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Hundreds of people were gathered near the Tybee Island pier and pavilion for what police are calling an unpermitted pop-up event when gunshots rang out around 6:30 PM. The crowd scattered. No suspect has been found, and no one has come forward as a victim.

What’s Happening: The gathering was unannounced and had no permit. Officers on scene heard shots fired, though the exact number of rounds was not determined. The crowd dispersed following the gunfire.

What’s Confirmed: The event was broken up. Police have not located a suspect. No victims have come forward. The investigation remains active, and a visible police presence continues in the area around the pier.

The Path Forward: With no suspect in custody and no identified victims, investigators will likely rely on witness accounts and any available surveillance or physical evidence to advance the case.