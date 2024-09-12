Shooting in Downtown Alpharetta: What We Know

Alpharetta police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest linked to a shooting late Wednesday near Highway 9 and Milton Avenue. The shooting, which occurred just after 11 p.m., left one person injured and in the hospital.

The Details: Authorities say the person of interest was seen riding a black sports-style motorcycle and was dressed in all-black clothing. This included a black jacket with patches on the left sleeve and breast, black pants, and black Nike shoes featuring a white swoosh.

Officers arrived on the scene after receiving a shots-fired call. They found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, though no further information has been released about their condition or identity.

Preliminary findings suggest the incident started as a verbal altercation between two individuals, though the nature of their relationship is unclear.

What’s Next: As the investigation continues, detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward. No arrests have been made, and the person involved remains unidentified.

If you have any details that could assist in the investigation, contact Detective Lawrence at 678-297-6338 or via email at clawrence@alpharetta.ga.us.